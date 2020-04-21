An Owensboro man was charged with theft and fleeing police Tuesday after running from deputies on West Parrish Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports said at 2:36 a.m., a deputy on West Parrish Avenue near Bosley Road saw a pickup truck driving erratically and identified the vehicle as one reported stolen previously. Reports say the deputy attempted to stop the truck, but the vehicle fled.
Reports say the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree and light pole near Bosley Road, and that the driver attempted to flee on foot. Reports say deputies found the man, later identified as Jacob T. Cameron, 25, of the 600 block of West Fifth Street, hiding behind a trash toter.
Cameron was charged with first-degree fleeing police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), driving under the influence, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.
Cameron was incarcerated Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.