HENDERSON -- An Owensboro man is being held without bond after a pursuit which ended Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a sheriff's cruiser in a school zone.
The Kentucky State Police arrested Prince Jonathon Moss, 34, on charges of first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense), tampering with physical evidence and failure to give the right of way.
Moss -- who is under investigation by KSP's Drug Enforcement Special Investigations unit (DESI) -- was taken into custody after his vehicle crashed into a sheriff's cruiser around 3 p.m. The deputy's cruiser was positioned just outside a school zone near East Heights Elementary School.
Trooper Corey King, public information officer, said Moss was being pursued by members of DESI. The chase started on the Audubon Parkway, exited onto Kentucky 351 and lasted about 10 minutes, he said.
After Moss' vehicle collided with the rear-end of the deputy's cruiser at Kentucky 351 and Deepwood Drive, and knocked it off the road, authorities were able to apprehend Moss, officials said.
Neither the deputy, who was in the cruiser, nor Moss were injured.
Moss is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center. His initial court appearance in Henderson District Court has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26.
