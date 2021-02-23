The Owensboro Police Department has charged a 24-year-old man with one count of first-degree robbery after a Sunday morning incident at Even Steven on Old Hartford Road.
According to police, a man entered the business demanding money and indicated he was armed with a gun. The man fled on foot before officers arrived. No one was injured and no money was taken.
Police say they located the suspect, D’Andre S. Mitchell, 24, of Owensboro, a short time later in the area.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
