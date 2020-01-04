An Owensboro man was charged with first-degree arson Thursday for allegedly deliberately starting a fire in an occupied home.
Owensboro Police Department reports say firefighters were called to a Community Alternatives of Kentucky home in the 1200 block of West 15th Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday, to a fire in the kitchen.
When firefighters arrived, they found the stove on fire and the back of the house filled with smoke. Reports say Joseph P. Stamper, 36, lives at the residence. Firefighters found Stamper and a CAKy caregiver fleeing the house because of the smoke.
The caregiver told officers Stamper became angry and began destroying items and fixtures in the home, reports say. The caregiver also told officers Stamper placed paper towels and books inside the stove, which ignited, and Stamper told her he intended to burn the house down.
Reports say Stamper told officers he had been "having a bad day" and "intentionally attempted to burn down the residence."
Stamper was being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
