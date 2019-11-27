Man charged with attempting to cause wreck, striking cruiser

An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment after allegedly attempting to push his girlfriend's vehicle into traffic to cause a crash.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Gary W. Johnson, 60, of the 3500 block of Legacy Run, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Monday and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
OPD reports say the victim reported she lives with Johnson and they are engaged. She said she and Johnson had gotten into an argument and Johnson assaulted her. The victim told police she left the home in her vehicle and was at a stoplight at Bittel and Carter roads when Johnson came up behind her vehicle and used his vehicle to nudge her into the intersection and into the flow of traffic.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said Johnson then fled the scene but struck an OPD cruiser at Carter Road and Parrish Avenue, driven by OPD Officer Zane Glass. Boggess said Glass did not require treatment for injuries at the hospital.
In addition to wanton endangerment, Johnson was also charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). Johnson was being held Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
