An Owensboro man was charged with kidnapping and assault Wednesday in connection with a morning incident that was initially reported as a shooting in the 2600 block of West Victory Court.
Detectives had more questions than answers Wednesday evening, and an Owensboro Police Department official said the incident is still under investigation.
Owensboro Police Department officers were called to the home on West Victory Court at 9:43 a.m. There, officers found Brian Scott Bailey, 51, homeless, outside the house with a gunshot wound.
Inside the home, officers found Eugene Evans, 76, who lives there, with his hands bound and suffering from serious injuries. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Evans' injuries are considered possibly life-threatening.
A nursing supervisor at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital said Evans was listed in serious condition Wednesday evening.
Boggess said the circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear, but there was an altercation between Evans and Bailey.
The two men knew each other, and Bailey is believed to have stayed at the home at one time, although detectives considered him homeless at the time of the incident. No one else is believed to have been involved.
Officers found a gun outside of the home but were unsure if the gun was the one used in the shooting, Boggess said.
Bailey was shot in one of his extremities, Boggess said.
Bailey was treated for his injury and transported to the Daviess County Detention Center. He is currently facing charges of kidnapping of an adult and first-degree assault.
"The assault (charge) is based on the extent of (Evans') injuries," Boggess said. Detectives have not determined if Evans was assaulted with a weapon, he said.
"There is a possibility that (other charges) could be added later on," he said.
Bailey has a previous history of arrests, including seven this year. He was charged with felony theft of a controlled substance in April and for violating an emergency protective order in August, but most of his arrest record is for misdemeanor charges, such as criminal trespass, menacing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.
Kidnapping and first-degree assault are both Class B felonies.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
