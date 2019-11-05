Ryan B Baker, 40, of Southtown Boulevard was charged Monday night with two counts of second-degree assault.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department said in a press release that deputies and firefighters were dispatched to Commerce Drive when a call came in that two people had been struck by a vehicle, which left the scene.
The report said that the driver fled the scene after being confronted about an attempted theft.
The department posted a picture of the suspect on its Facebook page and began receiving tips that the man was Baker.
He was later arrested by deputies and a state trooper.
The names of the injured -- a 41-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman -- were not released.
