HENDERSON -- A Louisville man has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a Henderson resident who had apparently hidden it around his house.
Henderson Police Detective Jake Isonhood charged 26-year-old Justin Boswell with theft over $10,000.
Boswell, who was living in Owensboro at the time of the alleged crime and was an acquaintance of the victim, started doing odd jobs for the Henderson resident in May.
The victim told authorities he kept more than $20,000 cash in his residence. He reported that Boswell was seen several times in the area of the home where the money was kept, according to an HPD news release.
Isonhood said the victim noticed the money gone in October and reported it to the police. The subsequent investigation revealed that Boswell had been seen with thousands of dollars, and had told people he'd come into a large inheritance.
Police discovered that after working for the Henderson man, Boswell opened several bank accounts and deposited more than $7,000, total, into them. Boswell also allegedly made a downpayment on a vehicle for a woman.
Boswell -- who is currently incarcerated in Louisville on other charges -- has been served with the Henderson warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.