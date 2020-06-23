The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information about a Monday evening incident where a man died after being stabbed in a neighborhood near Legion Park.
James M. Basham, 45, of Owensboro, died of his injuries Monday night at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Basham was stabbed in the abdomen.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Monterrey Drive, which is just off Legion Boulevard, at 6:49 p.m., to respond to a report of a traumatic injury. Boggess said a person who lives in the neighborhood saw Basham outside, with a stab wound. Basham was also suffering from other injuries, reports say.
Basham is not believed to live in the neighborhood where the incident took place, Boggess said.
On Tuesday, detectives made contact with two individuals who might have knowledge about the incident. Both individuals were cooperating with the investigation, Boggess said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. People can also make anonymous tips to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests in investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.