A man who was injured after a fire heavily damaged his home on Kipling Drive on Friday has died of his injuries.
David Lashbrook, 77, of the 3900 block of Kipling Drive, died Sunday, according to a press release from the Owensboro Police Department. Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said Monday that Lashbrook had been transferred from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to another hospital, but he did not know which hospital to which Lashbrook had been sent.
The fire is being investigated as a possible arson. A second person who lived in the home, Shelby Lashbrook, was also transferred from OHRH to another facility, although hospital officials could not say where.
Boggess said he had no information Monday about Shelby Lashbrook's condition.
The fire was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard, of the Owensboro Fire Department, said the fire is believed to have started in the rear of the house.
"We couldn't tell (the exact location) because there was so much material in the house," Leonard said Monday. The fire caused extensive damage to the back of the house, a hallway and the attic. The entire house sustained extensive smoke damage.
The house is believed to be a total loss, Leonard said. It is unclear if there were smoke detectors in the home.
"I did not see any smoke alarms," Leonard said. "I did ask the neighbors if they heard smoke detectors, and they did not."
Boggess said detectives are still looking into the cause of the fire. The blaze is also being investigated by the Kentucky State Police's arson unit.
"It's still very much an open investigation," he said. "... Obviously, there was a lot of evidence collected."
Investigators "are still looking into it, the cause of the fire and if there was any intent" to start a fire, Boggess said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can provide anonymous information by calling Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.