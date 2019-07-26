A man was arrested early Thursday morning after firing shots into a Lexington bar.
George Frakes, 26, was kicked out of Office Lounge just before midnight Wednesday, and he went to his car to retrieve a gun, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. The man then fired shots into the Eastland Parkway bar, striking a patron multiple times, Van Brackel said.
The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with minor injuries.
Police identified Frakes as the suspect and later found him at his home, according to Van Brackel.
Van Brackel said Frakes has been charged with two counts of assault and three counts of wanton endangerment. Frakes was placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.
It's not the first shooting at a Lexington bar this year. An Eastern Kentucky football player was injured following a shooting last month outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone. In March, 68-year-old James Terry died after being shot at Uncle 7's Bourbon Bar & Grill on Delzan Place. The suspect, Larry Michael Walters, is charged with murder, among other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.