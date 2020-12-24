The Owensboro Police Department has identified the man found Wednesday morning inside an Owensboro home with a fatal gunshot wound.
According to an OPD release, 49-year-old Michael S. Crowe was discovered shot in the neck after officers responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue. Crowe died at the scene, the release said.
Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said Crowe's death is being investigated as a homicide and so far, no arrests have been made and few details are known about what led to the shooting.
Wednesday’s incident was the fifth fatal shooting in the city this year, including an unsolved shooting of a teen on West Fifth Street in August, fatal shootings in June and October, and a shooting ruled a murder-suicide in March. There have also been multiple reports of shootings in the city this year where the victim was injured but survived.
Investigators are seeking leads on Wednesday’s incident from the public.
Anyone with potential information about the shooting is asked to call OPD, at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests in investigations.
