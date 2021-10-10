Owensboro police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of West Eighth Street at 7:50 p.m. Friday.
They found a 51-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
Although police said the man was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, they said he was still alive Saturday.
His name has not been released.
People with information on the shooting can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
