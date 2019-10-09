A Daviess County grand jury has indicted an Owensboro man for robbery and assault in connection with an April incident where he allegedly cut a neighbor with a knife and struck him with a shotgun.
Gregory D. Ballard, 27, of the 1700 block of Lee Court was indicted for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in the April 2 incident on Lee Court, where Ballard allegedly attacked Daniel Sosh.
Court records say Sosh told officers he went outside at 5:45 a.m. that morning and found chewing gum laying near his truck on his property. Reports say Sosh saw Ballard across the street and told Ballard to stay away from Sosh's property.
At that point, Ballad "started walking toward (Sosh) with a knife, saying he was going to cut his throat," reports say.
The two got into a scuffle and Ballard "pushed (Sosh) in the chest with his knife open, cutting him in the chest," reports say. Sosh told officers he went inside, got a shotgun and went back outside, telling Ballard to stay off his property, and Ballard took the shotgun from him, hit Sosh in the chest with the gun and then broke the gun into pieces.
Ballard told police he saw Sosh pacing on his property and asked if he was OK, and that Sosh "started threatening him and walking towards him," reports say. Ballard said he forgot he had a knife in his hand, and that it might have cut Sosh when he shoved him. Ballard said Sosh retrieved a shotgun and pointed it at him, and that he did take the gun from Sosh and "used the gun to push Sosh down to the ground," reports say.
Ballard later admitted he did not forget he was brandishing a knife, but said he got it out because he was afraid Sosh had a handgun.
Ballard is scheduled to be arraigned in Circuit Court on Oct. 24.
Also, the grand jury indicted Early R. Cook Jr., 22, of Cadiz, of first-degree assault for allegedly dragging an Owensboro Police Department officer with his vehicle.
Reports say OPD Officer Kyle Mullins observed suspected drug activity between several people and a man in a vehicle on Aug. 25 in the 800 block of Center Street. Officers tried to stop several suspects, who fled on foot, except for Cook, who was in the vehicle.
Reports say Mullins opened the vehicle's door and Cook accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging Mullins along. Cook then fled the scene. Mullins sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.
Cook was arrested in Christian County. Cook was indicted on the assault charge and with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter;: @JamesMayse
