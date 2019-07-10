Man indicted in sex charges believed to have fled overseas

An Owensboro man indicted on multiple counts of sexually abusing minors is believed to have fled the country.
Lad Duane Ottofy, 60, of the 2900 block of Christie Place, was indicted in March on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12), one count of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sodomy. The charges stem from Ottofy allegedly sexually abusing several juveniles between November 2017 and December 2018.
After initially being charged by the Owensboro Police Department in January, Ottofy was released after his brother posted a $25,000 full-cash bond. Ottofy didn't appear at his March 22 arraignment and has not appeared at rescheduled arraignments.
Mike Van Meter, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, said Wednesday that Ottofy is believed to have fled the country, but declined to say to which country Ottofy might have gone.
"He was released on the condition that he make all court appearances," Van Meter said. "He's missed numerous attempts to arraign him."
On Wednesday morning, Daviess Circuit Judge Joe Castlen revoked Ottofy's bond, meaning Ottofy's brother, Steven Ottofy, loses the $25,000 he posted.
"In order to bail him out, I had to borrow from my 401(k)," Steven Ottofy said, adding that he didn't know his brother's whereabouts.
"I have been talking with the sheriff's department and the police detective ... and have been forthcoming with whatever information I know all this time," Steven Ottofy said.
His attorney, George Triplett, asked the court not to take the $25,000.
Nick Kafer, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, said the whole purpose of bond was to hold a defendant accountable to appear in court.
"I don't want to be unsympathetic to Mr. Ottofy standing here, but that's the risk you take when you put up money for somebody," Kafer said. "If they don't comply, that money is on the table."
Castlen said he could not return the $25,000.
"These are extraordinarily serious offenses," Castlen said. "Quite frankly, I don't know how he got $25,000 bond ... I would have made it over $200,000.
"When somebody is charged with such serious crimes, the odds of him running are quite high," Castlen said. "I feel like I have to forfeit the bond."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
