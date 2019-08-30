The man who was previously charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Savannah Spurlock has been indicted on a charge of murder, according to court records.
David Sparks, 23, was arrested after Spurlock's body was found in a shallow clandestine grave on his parents' property off Fall Lick Road in Garrard County.
The search for Spurlock, a 23-year-old Madison County mother of four, began in January after she was last seen on surveillance footage leaving a Lexington bar. The search gained national attention.
Early in the investigation, Sparks was identified as one of the men seen leaving The Other Bar with Spurlock on the night she disappeared. Sparks had told police he'd gone to his Price Court home in Lancaster with Spurlock and two other men after leaving the bar in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, Kentucky State Police detective Tye Chavies testified at a July court hearing.
Sparks told investigators the two other men had left his house that night, and that Spurlock slept in his bed while he slept on the couch, Chavies testified. Sparks said Spurlock woke him up as she was leaving the next morning, and that he'd gone back to sleep before waking up again to find her gone.
After months of searching that took investigators to several Kentucky counties, Spurlock was found after Sparks' father told his attorney that he smelled something on his property. Multiple agencies searched the property off Fall Lick Road on the night of July 10, and a small section of visible black plastic led them to Spurlock's body, Chavies testified.
Spurlock was found in a grave that was 19 inches deep at its deepest point, Chavies said. Her body was covered in black trash bags, and she was buried with a gray rug.
Sparks is scheduled to be arraigned on his new charge on Sept. 6, according to court records. He is being held in the Lincoln County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to court and jail records.
