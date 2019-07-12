A Tell City man was indicted on multiple sex-related charges by the Daviess County grand jury for allegedly pretending to be a minor online to solicit nude photo from juveniles.
The grand jury indicted Alex Ryan Payne, 30, with eight counts of use a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 18) and 10 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor. The use of a minor under age 16 charges are class B felonies, each punishable upon conviction by between 10 and 20 years in prison.
The offenses occurred between June 2016 and August 2018. An affidavit by Daviess County Sheriff's Department Detective Brad Youngman says a phone containing child pornography was found during a search of Payne's home last year. Since then, Youngman identified three juveniles shown in the pictures and interviewed them.
The affidavit says one of the victims, who was 10 years old at the time, told detectives she met who she believed was a 12-year-old boy named "Alex" on Instagram in 2016. After several months of texting, "Alex" began asking her to send him nude photos, which she did.
The other two victims, who were 13 and 14 at the time, told detectives they were also in contact with Payne through the Kik app, and sent him a Skype video that contained nude images of themselves, which he saved through screenshots.
Payne is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
