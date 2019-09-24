Man injured at home on West Victory Court dies

The Owensboro man who found tied up and beaten in his home on West Victory Court earlier this month has died of his injuries.
Eugene Evans, 76, who lived at the home in the 2600 block of West Victory Court, died on Thursday, according to an Owensboro Police Department press release. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer with the police department, said Evans died of injuries he received during the assault.
Brian Scott Bailey, 51, who is listed as homeless, was charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping at the time of his arrest. Investigators are considering filing additional or amended charges against Bailey, but no new charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, Boggess said.
The incident began when officers were called to Evans' home the morning of Sept. 11. At the home, they found Evans inside with his hands bound and suffering from serious injuries. Bailey was also found at the home with a minor gunshot wound. Bailey was treated for his injuries and booked on the assault charges at the Daviess County Detention Center.
Boggess said Monday that investigators were never able to interview Evans and only have Bailey's account of what occurred. Investigators do not have an idea of what happened "that they've been able to confirm," he said.
"They have some theories, but nothing they are 100 percent sure over," Boggess said.
Bailey is in jail on a $100,000 full-cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Daviess District Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday. Investigators will determine what additional charges they could bring against Bailey, Boggess said.
"I think they're going to talk to Bruce (Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel) and his office," Boggess said. "At some point, it (may) be amended from assault" to a charge of murder or manslaughter, he said.
"They're trying to determine what the appropriate charge is," Boggess said.
Prosecutors could take the investigation to a future session of the Daviess County grand jury, which has the authority to amend charges on its own, Boggess said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
