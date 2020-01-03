A man who was found unconscious in a hallway during a house fire last month has died, officials said.
Owensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said he was told Louis Anthony Conder died Wednesday afternoon after being injured in the fire. The fire was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Plum Street. Conder lived in the home.
Firefighters entering the home found Conder collapsed and unconscious in a hallway at the time. The firefighters rescued Conder and performed CPR until ambulance crews arrived and took over, Leonard previously said. Conder was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was later transferred to the University of Louisville.
Conder suffered smoke inhalation and burns, Leonard said at the time.
The home sustained severe damage and is considered a total loss. Leonard said parts of the ceiling collapsed during the fire and he hadn't seen any smoke detectors.
The fire cause is still under investigation.
Leonard said the home contained a high number of ordinary consumables and furniture throughout. Leonard said the area of origin was in the rear of the house, but officials could not find the point of origin nor ignition source.
"That could be a flame from a gas heater or any number of things," he said.
To his knowledge, there was a visitor in the home before the fire started, Leonard said.
"That guy needs to be talked to because he may have the answer, the key to why the fire started if he was the last one in the structure," he said.
Andrew Boggess, a public information officer with the Owensboro Police Department, said OPD is investigating too. Police were waiting on evidence reports from Kentucky State Police and were wanting to speak to certain individuals about the fire.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.