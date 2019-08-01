Man killed in collision on West Parrish Avenue

A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a traffic collision on West Parrish Avenue.
The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck, occurred at 4:18 p.m. on West Parrish Avenue between Bosley Road and Independence Avenue.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man, died of his injuries.
Traffic along West Parrish Avenue was blocked, with OPD advising drivers to take an alternate route around the area.
West Parrish Avenue was shut down at the area of the collision while officers performed accident reconstruction, Boggess said.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, he said.
"The investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the collision," Boggess said.
The name of the driver of the motorcycle was being withheld pending family notification, Boggess said.
