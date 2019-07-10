A man reported missing about 3 p.m. Tuesday has been located, according to the Owensboro Police Department.
Steven E. Gray, 65, was reported missing Tuesday, according to an OPD report. Gray was driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris when he left the 100 block of West 18th Street. A large, reddish-brown dog named Brick was with him.
On Wednesday morning, police said the man has been located and is being reunited with his family.
