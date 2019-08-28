A Christian County man wanted for allegedly dragging an Owensboro Police Department officer with his vehicle Sunday night has been arrested in Christian County.
Earl R. Cook Jr., 22, of Crofton was arrested Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, OPD officials issued an arrest warrant for Cook on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree fleeing/evading police in connection in the Sunday incident, which took place in the 800 block of Center Street.
Reports say OPD Officer Kyle Mullins was dragged by Cook's vehicle while Mullins attempted to stop Cook from fleeing during a drug investigation. Mullins sustained non-life threatening injuries that included a shoulder injury and abrasions, OPD officials said previously.
Cook was being held Tuesday in the Christian County Detention Center.
