The investigation into the shooting deaths of two people in Cadiz continues as the Kentucky State Police ask for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning.
As of Tuesday morning, police are still seeking Landon W. Stinson, 29, of Cadiz.
Authorities have identified the shooting victims as Mildred Faris, 76, and Matthew Blakeley, 28. No other information about the Saturday incident was immediately released.
Detectives said troopers from KSP Post 1 responded to a call reporting the discovery of two bodies at a home off Cerulean Road at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said preliminary autopsies have determined the pair died of gunshot wounds.
State police are asking anyone who may know of Stinson’s whereabouts to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
