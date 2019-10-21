An Owensboro man sought by police in connection with a March shooting on the city's west side has been arrested in Louisville.
Damart'ez D. Thruston, 18, of the 800 block of West Eighth Street was arrested Sunday in Louisville by Louisville Metro Police officers.
In May, Thruston was indicted for murder in the March 12 death of Kevin D. White, 33, of Hopkinsville.
White was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest while at a home in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street. A gunshot was fired through the window of the home.
The West Eighth Street home was known as a "hangout spot" where people would play pool or cards, Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum said previously. People who were at the home fled after the shooting, he said.
A few days after the shooting, Ealum said investigators did not know what White was doing in the city but the shooting was not believed to have been random.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Monday that investigators don't know what might have led up to the incident.
Boggess said Thruston would be returned to Owensboro to face the charge. A date for Thruston's arraignment has not yet been scheduled.
