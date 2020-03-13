When it comes to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, regional nonprofits and other agencies are canceling or postponing events on a moment-by-moment basis.
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, for example, earlier canceled this weekend's performances of "Dear Edwina, Jr.," but had hoped to present the remaining three performances of "Owensboro's Got Talent."
By late Friday morning, Todd Reynolds, executive director, had postponed those events, too.
"Owensboro's Got Talent" was set to take place every Saturday through March 28. All performances are postponed for now.
"The tickets will be honored when (performances) are rescheduled," Reynolds said.
TWO plans to follow the public schools' lead. When they resume session, Reynolds expects to reschedule the talent show.
No show is worth risking someone's health, he said.
"You want to stay safe. ... We're concerned for everyone's well-being," Reynolds said.
Meanwhile, other postponements and cancelations include:
• Kentucky Wesleyan College has canceled the recital of associate professor Lisa Clark March 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave.
• Owensboro Community & Technical College canceled its Monday and Tuesday classes to allow faculty time to prepare for remote delivery of instruction, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday and end April 5.
• Brescia University canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday to allow faculty time to prepare for online instruction.
• The Owensboro Ballroom Dance Club has canceled the St. Patrick's Dance at the Youngman Readiness Center on Saturday.
• Daviess County Public Schools announced several meeting cancelations for school-based decision-making councils and family resource/youth services center advisory councils.
SBDM meetings at East View Elementary School, Deer Park Elementary, Highland Elementary School, Burns Elementary School, Tamarack Elementary School, Country Heights Elementary School and Southern Oaks Elementary School and Daviess County High School are canceled.
FRC advisory council meetings for Burns Elementary School, Country Heights Elementary School, Sorgho/West Louisville Elementary School are canceled.
Heritage Park High School and Daviess County Middle School YCS advisory council meetings are called off.
• Green River Area Development District's Mental Health and Aging Coalition canceled its March 26 meeting.
"As an agency, GRADD is postponing or canceling non-essential meetings in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19," a GRADD press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.