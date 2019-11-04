The Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation has renewed its commitment to Muhlenberg County's early childhood education and literacy efforts by pledging nearly $250,000 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
That funding will support the SOAR Early Childhood Education program, which was founded in 2011. SOAR, which stands for strategies, opportunities, advantages and resources, provides the county with 22 programs geared toward improving kindergarten readiness and literacy.
Since SOAR's inception, the program has given out more than 300,000 books, including its partnership with the Imagination Library program at Muhlenberg County Public Library.
This year's foundation pledge is slightly more, said Vicki Yonts, SOAR director and founder.
During the summer, 93 children attended a week-long pilot camp that was very successful, Yonts said. Additional funding was needed for upcoming kindergarten camps.
"We have looked at the needs of the county and have tailored programs to meet those needs," she said.
And it shows in positive overall academic growth, said Penny Roberts, MCPS elementary instruction supervisor. She credits SOAR and the foundation's commitment to early childhood education for positive results.
For example, state statistics show reading proficiency for third-grade students in Muhlenberg County Public Schools has improved since SOAR started.
"SOAR does many things to help prepare kids for kindergarten," Roberts said.
SOAR's Ready for Kindergarten program offers three sessions per school year. Teachers lead workshops that help parents prepare children at home for school. The sessions are geared toward children who will enter kindergarten the following academic year.
"The sessions are really great," Roberts said. "When you see some of the things they are doing, you know it has to help."
Ready for Kindergarten is gearing up again for students who will enroll in kindergarten in the fall of 2020. The first session will take place Nov. 19 at each of the
SEE MARTIN/PAGE B3
district's elementary schools. For more information, call 270-543-0255.
To learn more about SOAR, go to https://www.facebook.com/SOAR-982524311951329/ or email Yonts at vicki.yonts@muhlenberg.kyschools.us.
"Investing in early childhood programs is an investment in the future of (Muhlenberg County)," Alyssa Manning, foundation president, said in a press release. "Research shows that students who start kindergarten behind in their skills usually stay behind all the way through high school. Muhlenberg County consistently scores below the state average in kindergarten readiness, and we are striving to help change that statistic."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.