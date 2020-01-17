Jeff Martin has been named the new director of Audubon Area Head Start following the departure of former director Angie Messmer, who left the organization for a new position in Illinois.
Martin, who worked for more than 30 years for Ohio County Schools, was a Head Start local area manager for Ohio and Hancock counties before being named the new director. Within Ohio County Schools, he was a teacher, served 13 years as the principal of Horse Branch Elementary School, and was the director of preschool there before retiring from the school district.
Martin said he is excited to be named the new director of AAHS.
“I partnered with them when I was working with (Ohio County Schools), so I have been associated with Audubon for six or seven years,” Martin said Thursday. “They are an excellent group. They do a lot of things ... and I’m just really excited to be a part of the whole Audubon Area Community Services.”
In his capacity as director, Martin will be coordinating with the educational, health and family services that are distributed through Audubon.
He said Audubon is much more than its educational components.
“We also try to help with the health of the children and making sure they have everything they need there, from dental to vision,” he said. “We also have a family component where we try to set goals for the family and assist them. Ultimately, my job is to coordinate all of those different services.”
Martin said early childhood is critical, and he believes in the goals and the mission of Audubon Area Head Start.
“We have to approach the whole child, which is why we try to have the family and health goals, as well as the educational goals,” he said.
According to Kelly Butler, AAHS resource assistant, Martin officially assumed the position late December. She said the transition has gone smoothly.
Audubon Area Head Start is part of the Audubon Area Community Services programming. AACS is the largest of 23 community action agencies serving residents of Kentucky. It is headquartered in Owensboro and primarily serves the seven-county Green River Area Development District, which includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties, according to its website.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.