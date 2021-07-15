The Simpson County Historical Society and History Center in Franklin is hosting a Marty Brown Birthday Bash at 6 p.m. on July 22 as a fundraiser for the museum. The birthday party celebration also commemorates Brown’s introduction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
Brown, who is most well known for writing the song, “I’m From the Country,” (1998) performed by country artist Tracy Byrd and for his stretch on the hit season 8 of the hit show, “America’s Got Talent,” has an exhibit of career memorabilia at the center, which was added on Feb. 29, 2020.
The cost to attend is $10 at the door. Children 13 years and under are free. All proceeds will go to the history center. For more information, call 270-586-4228. To make a reservation, call Terry Summers at 270-306-9043.
The center is at 207 N. College St in Franklin.
For more updates on Brown and his music visit his website www.martybrownmusic.com.
