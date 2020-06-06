When this whole pandemic thing began and everyone in town, if not the world, was hustling to stock up supplies before going into quarantine, I realized I was actually in pretty good shape even without buying a single thing.
I already had a decent supply of hand sanitizer, soap and toilet paper. It just so happened that only a week or two earlier, I had bought a three-pack of sanitizing wipes, even though the canister I was currently using was still more than half full.
And it seemed that being a lifelong fan of “Bonanza” was finally going to pay off, now that my massive collection of bandanas was suddenly worth its weight in gold.
In fact, I am always surprised to discover that not everyone has a bandana. To me, it had always been one of those things that a person had, just as a matter of course, even though we don’t necessarily wear or use or carry them every single day.
I keep a bandana in the glove compartment of my truck, I keep one in my suitcase to have on hand when I travel, I keep one in my backpack and I keep the rest in my dresser drawer.
You never know when you might need to mop a sweaty brow, wipe a snotty nose, make a tourniquet, sling a broken arm, pick up a dead bird, tie something together, keep your hair out of your
face …
… or block the spread of a coronavirus.
I pulled out my supply of bandanas early on during this event and thoughtfully considered which ones to put into use on the rare occasions that I ventured out into public.
I have the classic paisley pattern in both red and blue, a patriotic version that looks like a small flag, one styled after the neckerchiefs worn by the Rough Riders, plus a lot of other assorted designs.
I decided on a pretty pink design as my “go-to” option. This is the bandana I have used the most, so its fabric is soft and comfortable. If you have to wear a facemask, the last thing you want is something stiff and scratchy.
It worked okay, and I guess it looked fairly decent, or at least as good as some of the stuff I saw other people wearing, but I felt a little like a perky bank robber every time I wore it into a store.
I had already mentioned that I was well-stocked with stuff even before the COVID-19 event began. My supplies included three packages of those light blue masks with the elastic ear straps, the kind made out of material that seems to be a cross between fabric and paper. I also had a box of N-95 masks. I have had these things for 15 years so I can hardly be accused of having snatched them away from essential workers in 2020, but I still felt guilty about wearing them.
So maybe it was time to get a real facemask.
The fancy kind that are quickly becoming a fashion statement.
The day I join the ranks of the fashionable is the day you know we have a real crisis on our hands, but in the meantime, since it looks like this facemask recommendation is going to be around for a while, I figured I might as well have something I actually like.
This was one of the few times when online shopping made sense to me. So I browsed around to see what’s out there.
Well, the answer is, lots.
It quickly became obvious that I needed to narrow down my search. So I paused for a moment to consider what kinds of designs I like.
I settled on stars and autumn leaves.
I found a pretty black mask decorated with stars and little crescent moons, which included a pocket into which some kind of filter could be inserted. I clicked to pay, and only then did I learn that it is apparently being shipped on the proverbial slow boat from China and won’t be here until sometime around the 12th of Juvember. So I am pretty unhappy about that, but hopefully the mask will be beautiful, comfortable and wonderful when it finally arrives.
Or, even better, maybe by then, there won’t be a need to wear it at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.