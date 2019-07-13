High Lonesome Brewery mastermind Bobby Edge of Masonville bested fellow Western Kentucky brewers with his High Lonesome Porter at the recent Kentucky Craft Bash, sponsored by the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.
In its third year, those behind the Craft Bash, in conjunction with White Lab's San Diego Super Yeast, introduced the first homebrewers competition. The competition was broken into four regions, with a known brewery overseeing its respective region's applicants. The regions and brewerys were Northern Kentucky (Wooden Cask Brewing Company), Central Kentucky (Country Boy Brewing), Louisville (Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant) and Western Kentucky (Henderson Brewing Company).
The caveat to the contest was that each participant had to use a 5-gallon pitch of White Lab's yeast and complete their competition brew within five weeks, beginning on March 27th for Edge and his regional competitors. Henderson Brewing Co-Owner and Head Brewer Doug Laramie, along with fellow owners and brewery staff, sampled and judged the roughly 20 beers after they were delivered on the May 6 deadline.
"They got five weeks, which is tight on a homebrew level," Laramie said. "They had to come to the brewery, sign up and they got their yeast for the contest. When they returned their beer, myself, our owners, a taproom employee and my assistant sat own one night and judged the beers. Bobby was the victor. His prize was honor and we are carrying on tap in our taproom."
In terms of the contest, Edge's beer was on the tongues of beer aficionados and spectators alike, Laramie said.
"It was very well received at the Craft Bash," he said. "We had a lot of people coming around and asking for it, it has done well here in the taproom as well. I think it was a success, especially for our first year of having the contest. As far as his prize, he won honor and brewing it on a large scale here in our brewery. It will be available in our taproom, Bobby has given us license to bring it back when we want because he felt we did a good job representing his recipe."
Beginning a week after the competition, Edge, who traditionally only brews on the weekends, felt he had a leg-up in terms of strategy, he said.
"I knew that a lot of the competition was going to waste their time doing a New England IPA (India Pale Ale)," he said. "The yeast we had to use ferments clean and fast, so I knew they couldn't pull that off in that time or at all. I knew going in that it would work well with my base recipe. I knew I wanted vanilla, coconut, chocolate and local coffee so, I went around town to different shops and coffee shops and bought ingredients and brewed. It was a style I had done before but never with that yeast, so I thought it worked pretty well with it."
While the experience and collaboration with Henderson Brewing was enriching, Edge is taking a step back from brewing and focusing more on his art, abstract and pop-inspired paintings, he said.
"The collaboration with the Henderson Brewing Company was phenomenal," he said. " However, I've slowed it down and have started focusing more on my art. ... I have a show at The Creme (Creme Coffee House) running through the end of July."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
