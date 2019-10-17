'Master of Bluegrass' lineup changing

The lineup for "Masters of Bluegrass," the concert scheduled to be taped for PBS at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Nov. 17 is apparently changing.
On Thursday, Chris Harris of Tampa-based Rainmaker Music Management, said in an email, "I represent Sam Bush and Del McCoury. Neither artist is doing the PBS taping. They officially declined their invitations to do this show on Tuesday morning. I also know several of the other artists you mentioned are not doing this taping either."
Harris did not return phone calls seeking additional comment.
Todd Jarrell of Todd Squared LLC, the company that's scheduled to produce the show, confirmed that Bush and McCoury are no longer in the lineup.
He said, "A lot has been happening in the last two days."
Jarrell said he could only say that there were "management issues."
He said he would be sending out a news release about the concert soon.
Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, said the Hall is only hosting the concert.
It isn't involved with booking the musicians, she said.
That's the role of Todd Squared.
The list of musicians that appeared on several web sites earlier this week showed McCoury, Bush, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Michael Cleveland, Bela Fleck, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle scheduled to appear.
Jarrell said he's still working on the lineup and would release it soon.
Tickets for the show still haven't gone on sale.
But they're expected to sell quickly because Woodward Theatre only seats 447.
Local officials see the concert taping, which is scheduled to appear nationally on PBS stations in March, as a big win for the community.
"This is a really big deal,” Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, told his board Tuesday. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
In 2002, PBS filmed “An All-Star Bluegrass Celebration” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
With Ken Burns’ highly-rated “Country Music” series raising the profile of bluegrass this fall, PBS decided to do another bluegrass special.
On Wednesday, Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, called the scheduled taping "one of those opportunities you have to take advantage of.”
On Thursday, he said he had talked with Jarrell and believes the concert will still go on with possibly some different artists.
Joslin said Jarrell will be meeting with PBS officials to get their approval of artists and possibly changing the date of the concert.
But he said PBS wants the show for its March pledge drive.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.