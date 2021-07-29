Workers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site are set to begin construction of a state-of-the-art material sizing area in the C-333 process building to downsize large components.
Crews will use specialized handling equipment, a custom-designed dust collection system, and other support systems to complete the work inside the building once used to enrich uranium.
The material sizing area, once completed, will handle as many as 500 large components from the C-333 building that are scheduled to be downsized using the new technology. Some of these components weigh as much as 60,000 pounds — the equivalent of 60 grand pianos.
Components to be downsized that contain uranium deposits will have those deposits identified, quantified, and removed before they are reduced in size for packaging and disposal.
The deactivation of the C-333 process building, because of its 25-acre size and function, will require a multi-faceted, multi-year approach, said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah site lead with the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.
“Moving forward we will be heavily focused on downsizing large components in the building and the construction of the material sizing area will allow us to do that work more efficiently than traditional methods allowed,” she said.
Equipment being designed and brought onsite for the project can be reused to resize large components from the site’s other process buildings, an important step in the deactivation of these facilities. Deactivation requires removal of hazardous materials from the buildings along with shutdown of utilities and other systems.
Traditional downsizing methods required the use of hand tools and thermal cutting techniques.
“Safety is always the first thing we consider when introducing new tools and techniques to our work,” said Myrna Redfield, program manager for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the Paducah Site deactivation and remediation contractor.
In preparing for creation of the material sizing area, (32) 3,000-horsepower motors have already been relocated along with 32 compressors, and 32 other large components will be relocated by the end of September. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.
