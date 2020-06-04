Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly has declared June 4 a day of peace.
Thursday, Mattingly will address the people of Owensboro-Daviess County on the riverfront.
“In effect, it condemns what happened to George Floyd and condemns injustice anywhere,” he said. “We are the people, and I call on the people to engage in civil discourse and the goings on in the community. It is imperative that we all participate in the structure and what is going on in our community.”
With current events and ongoing civil discourse in the Commonwealth and around the nation, Mattingly hopes Thursday’s peaceful rally will encourage the citizenry to become more engaged in the political workings of not only the community of Owensboro-Daviess County but around the state, he said.
“It is a call to action,” he said. “I keep hearing ‘we the people and we the people.’ We need to empower and we the people need to become informed and know what happens in this community. Elections matter, and you have the power. Don’t tell me about term limits; the term limits are the elections. I like to think that we have excellent law enforcement in our area. On all fronts, we have professionals. Can something like this happen here? Yes.”
Mattingly’s hope is that continued discussions and action will come of the current discourse and that the Owensboro-Daviess County community will grow, he said.
“If you want peace, prepare for justice,” he said. “If there is injustice, the thing that needs to happen is we pinpoint the issues and address. We are working as county government and the city commission to put money into providing relief to nonprofit organizations that serve those in need and work to alleviate and provide resources for the marginalized.”
Ultimately, Mattingly hopes community members will work with one another to make the time to appreciate the differences that make the area as special as it is, he said.
“I can’t change what is in the hearts of people,” he said. “I hope that and call on people to perform their civil duty. Now is not the time to be on the sidelines. If we want things to change, it will only come at the polling place.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.