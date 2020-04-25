Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly has joined other judge executives in officially voicing his disapproval of recent cuts to the Administrative Office of the Courts annual court facilities reimbursements.
On Friday, Mattingly penned a letter to AOC Budget and Policy Analyst Donald Leathers highlighting multiple areas of concern with the recent cut and voicing his “surprise” that the AOC, “doesn’t look at the overall narrative of a judicial center’s operation and realize what a great partner they have in their local fiscal courts.”
”What bothers me the most is not one county judge was consulted to my or informed of this,” Mattingly said. “No one had a clue that this had happened until the General Assembly had left Frankfort. Is this a one year cut, or do they intend to maintain it from here on out? I can manage $88,000 for one year. However, especially for my sister counties, these cuts add up and many counties are struggling. Fiscal Court did not have an opportunity to work with AOC to see if we could aid them in where they needed to be. In the middle of the night someone came in and put their hand in our pockets and removed a large chunk of change. No one would be happy with that, nobody.”
The announcement came as a result of the General Assembly’s adding language to the Kentucky Judicial Branch’s budget bill for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The additions were: “Notwithstanding KRS 26A.090(2), when there is no debt on court facility construction or renovation projects authorized prior to the 2000 Regular Session of the General Assembly, use allowance is restricted to compensation equal to 2% annually of capital costs to be paid to the county unit of government.”
For Daviess Fiscal Court, which would have received a reimbursement of roughly $171,000 to offset costs for running the Daviess County Judicial Center, that number is now roughly $88,000, down from 4% to 2%. The decision is like a tenant setting their own rent, said Mattingly.
Despite the shock of losing that funding, Mattingly also points out that the original 4% reimbursement was meant to aid the county in servicing the debt and associated costs with a $4-million bond that funded the bulk of the Daviess County Judicial Centers $5.2 million costs in 1989.
A major issue is that the Court Facilities Local Government Reimbursement form is still based on the lease in terms of “1989 dollars” and has not been adjusted for increasing operating expenses, such as court security.
“Fiscal Court acts as an agent for AOC,” he wrote. “Paying the bills on their behalf and then being reimbursed by AOC. One of the biggest expenses is court security provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The expenses for FY 18/19 shows a cost of $519,329.84 and a reimbursement of $269,466 based on $9 an hour. This means that fiscal court has to come up with $249,863.84.”
A major issue with those costs is that the sheriff could not maintain a sufficient number of court officers on the fiscal year 2018-19 pay rate. A “reasonable” pay scale for part time and full time officers was established with a subsidy of $380,651.04 for court security over that $9, equating to a loss of four deputies patrolling 550 miles or road in Daviess County.
In short, Mattingly asks the AOC, “who in their right mind would accept a proposal like this which is very unreasonable on multiple levels?” As it stands, Mattingly wrote, members of the fiscal court are hesitant to accept the AOC’s reduced offer of $1.71 per square foot for the judicial center space.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
