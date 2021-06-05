County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly took an opportunity to clear up misconceptions about the Owensboro Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau and its funding during this week’s Daviess Fiscal Court meeting.
“I have heard it called the county’s convention and visitors bureau on several occasions, and it is not the county’s convention and visitors bureau,” he said during the meeting. “It may have been established by Daviess County Fiscal Court many, many years ago, but it is the community’s convention and visitors bureau.”
Mattingly said the objective of the CVB is to promote all of Daviess County, including the city of Owensboro.
“It seems to me there is some confusion or misconception in our community about the hotel room tax and the convention and visitors bureau,” he said.
In 2011, Daviess Fiscal Court voted to raise the hotel tax by 1% to help offset the operating costs of the Owensboro Convention Center at the request of the city of Owensboro.
“We agreed to do it because it helped offset that deficit spending by the city on the convention center, and they were using general fund dollars and that was coming out of the pockets of the citizens of Owensboro, therefore out of the pockets of the citizens of Daviess County citizens,” Mattingly said.
To date, Daviess County has transferred roughly $1.8 million to the city to help offset the convention center’s operating costs and roughly $5.5 million for the operation of the Owensboro Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Mattingly said he believes some people believe that the funds generated by the hotel tax are earmarked for the Daviess Fiscal Court budget, which is not the case. Fiscal Court serves as a “pass-through agency” for the funds.
“We collect the tax,” he said. “It doesn’t benefit (Fiscal Court) directly.”
“The hotel tax does benefit the Owensboro community, therefore it benefits the Daviess County Fiscal Court because those citizens in the city of Owensboro are also citizens of Daviess County.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
