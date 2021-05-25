Owensboro’s bathing beach will be opened in early June according to plans under way in 1921. Already, a crew of carpenters is at work constructing a large bathing house across from the Owensboro landing. Frank Rounds, who has applied for a building permit from the city commissioners for the construction of the bathhouse at a cost of about $800, stated that he will have the best dressing rooms in the house that have ever been offered to the public. Although the swimming season has not opened officially in Owensboro, many bathers have taken advantage of the river to cool themselves while the mercury hovers near the 90-degree mark.
• May 24, 1921, following reports of two persons in Owensboro being bitten by dogs during the past few days and of a woman in McLean County being bitten by a cow that had rabies, Dr. George Duvall warns the public to be on the lookout for the disease. Mrs. Edgard Woodward was bitten on the arm by a cow and the cow’s head was sent to the state health laboratory in Louisville. Another cow of the same herd has taken sick.
• May 25, Desk Sgt. Russell Thornberry will leave this morning for Louisville to bring back W. J. Huskisson, who was arrested by the Louisville police on a charge of stealing an automobile belonging to Henry Pardon. Mr. Pardon, who went to Louisville to bring the car back to the city, returned home yesterday with the car, which was only slightly damaged when run against a tree by Huskisson.
• May 26, the largest class ever graduating from the Owensboro High School, 103 members, will receive diplomas at the close of the commencement exercises at the Plaza Theatre. State Superintendent of Public Instruction George H. Colvin will deliver the address. Miss Mary Louise Gasser is valedictorian of the class. The Girls Glee Club will perform three numbers. The juniors will decorate the theater this afternoon, which is the annual custom.
• May 27, millions of Americans will on Memorial Day wear the brilliant poppy of Flanders Fields, in honor of those who served so valiantly there and in memory of the dead who lie amid the poppies. Throughout the world, the Flanders poppy has come to be known as the “soul of the dead” because it blooms so profusely where heroes fell. The little red poppy has been adopted as the Memorial flower by the G.A.R. and auxiliaries, Women’s Relief Corps, Sons of Veterans, American Legion and Auxiliaries, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Service Star Legion and others.
• May 28, the recreational institute of the Community Service closed its course with a program at the city last night and election of officers for the permanent club. Miss Sallie Morton told, “Why Story Telling is of Advantage on the Playground,” and gave a story as it should be told to children and another for adults. The community centers are expected to be put in operation June 1. There were more than 200 in attendance at the meeting.
50 Years Ago
• May 24, 1971, looking out over the Ohio River in front of the Legion Home, Charlie Dial recalled the bygone days of a career Army man. A spry 95-year-old veteran of the Spanish-American War, he attended a district Legion meeting and reminisced about his earlier years. Prior to enlisting he had worked in the coal mines in Hopkins County. He served in the Army for 30 years.
• May 25, the long campaign trail ended in the city where it began for Lt. Gov. Wendell Ford as he wound up a final day of politicking with a rally and speech at his headquarters on Frederica Street. He told the hundred-plus supporters gathered there that it was “good to be home” and he thanked them for their help throughout the campaign. Fishing in his pocket for several of the good luck pieces he had been given, he told the crowd that he had predicted it would rain enough to keep the farmers out of the fields so that they could vote for Wendell Ford.
• May 26, the Sportscenter swimming pool will open its 1971 season on Saturday. Admission prices this season will be 50 cents for those under 16 years of age and 75 cents for those 16 and older. J. Richard Gaw, Sportscenter manager, began filling up the pool and said the job should be completed on Thursday. The pool holds 750,000 gallons and is the largest outdoor municipal swimming pool in Kentucky.
• May 27, eight girls have entered the Miss Green River Rural Electric contest June 12 at the cooperative’s annual meeting at Apollo High School. Last year’s queen, Miss Pam Rickard, will crown the new Miss Green River RECC, who will receive a silver trophy and all expenses paid to the state finals with a $150 clothing allowance. Hopefully from the state competition, she will travel to the national pageant in Las Vegas where the winner will receive a trophy, a $2,500 scholarship and a paid trip around the country to appear as Miss Rural Electric Cooperative.
