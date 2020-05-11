May Memorial Marathon honors fallen veterans

Throughout the month of May, people across the United States will be honoring fallen servicemen and women through the May Memorial Marathon.
The goal of the marathon, sponsored by Honor and Remember, Inc, an organization that focuses on recognizing the sacrifice of America’s military fallen service members and their families, is to have someone walking, running, hiking, biking or generally exercising in the honor of a fallen service member 24 hours a day, said Leslie McCarty, Daviess County clerk and vice president of the Kentucky chapter of Honor and Remember.
”We aren’t able to do our traditional celebration throughout May because of COVID,” she said. “People are running, exercising and recording themselves honoring a fallen hero that has fallen in action or has lost their battles with PTSD. It is important for these heroes’ families to know that their loved ones are not forgotten. These fallen die twice, with the second coming when they are forgotten and we quit saying their names.”
Each day in May, people are signing up for 30-minute chunks through the event’s web page at runforthefallen.org. Owensboro native and U.S. Army veteran Chris Conley and his wife do their half hour every morning, Conley said.
”There might be 100 people out there in the morning,” he said. “My first day was honoring my dad who was a Korean War veteran. Now, my wife and I honor a hero from Kentucky’s list. It is a great idea and it helps keep those servicemen’s and women’s memory and sacrifice alive.”
For Owensboro resident Brandi Clouse, honoring that memory and sacrifice is still fresh. In February, her late husband, Army Staff Sargeant Rob Clouse, took his life after a prolonged battle with PTSD. Clouse served five years in the Army and 15 years with Owensboro-based Army National Guard 2123 Transportation Unit. It was a devastating loss, said Brandi Clouse.
”Rob had toured in Iraq in 2005 and when he came home he was unfortunately never the same,” she said. “He dealt with it for 15 years and handled it the best that he could and it finally became so overwhelming that he was no longer able to. I want to honor all of those soldiers that have sacrificed their lives in war and in their fight with PTSD. Unfortunately, so many suffer from it in silence and there aren’t the kind of resources that the military needs. My mission since Rob died has been to help shed light on PTSD and those men and women that are coming home and aren’t getting the treatment that they need.”
Her first walk was to honor her husband and now, like Conley and McCarty, she walks every night to honor those and their families that may not have a voice. While the wounds are fresh, walking in honor of Rob and those like him has given her a sense of family, even with those she doesn’t know.
”We have to speak their names,” she said. “We have to continue to honor them and say their names out loud so that they can live on and their sacrifice is acknowledged. That is where my heart is. For me, that first walk was hard to do, but I want to always be able to honor him and not have people focus on the tragedy of his death, but what can be done to prevent future tragedies.
”Walking for these other service people, I almost feel like they are a part of my extended family and my heart hurts for those families. It is important to be a part of honoring them and making sure people see their faces and fully appreciate their sacrifice.”
To sign up for the memorial marathon, visit: www.runforthefallen.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
