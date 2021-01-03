Well, we finally made it through 2020.
And a new year is unfolding in front of us.
A year ago, if someone had predicted the things that happened in 2020, we’d have thought they were out in la-la land.
But it seems like the world’s so-called seers never predict good things.
Two widely quoted seers — who have been dead for decades in one case and centuries in another — have apparently precited that 2021 will make 2020 seem like a good memory.
First up is Baba Vanga — who was born Vangelia Gushterova.
She was a blind psychic who died in 1996 at age 85.
But they say she predicted the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, Brexit, Chernobyl, the death of Princess Diana and the breakup of the Soviet Union.
Vanga reportedly said of 2021: “The world will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. The consciousness of people will change. Difficult times will come. People will be divided by their faith. We are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate and destiny of humanity.”
But she also reportedly claimed that 2021 would be the year that a cure for cancer would be discovered.
And then, there’s Michel de Nostredame — aka Nostradamus — the French astrologer, physician and “reputed seer,” who died in 1566.
They say he predicted a zombie apocalypse and a global famine for this year.
But Nostradamus wrote in poetry and you can read a lot into it.
Like “After great trouble for humanity, a greater one is prepared, / The Great Mover renews the ages: / Rain, blood, milk, famine, steel and plague, / Is the heavens fire seen, a long spark running.”
The zombie part refers to a battle between “half-dead” and living that will end the world.
There’s also one that’s being interpreted as saying that California might be destroyed by an earthquake.
What it actually says is “The sloping park, great calamity, / Through the Lands of the West and Lombardy / The fire in the ship, plague, and captivity; / Mercury in Sagittarius, Saturn fading.”
How that relates to California, I have no idea.
Anyway, Happy New Year!
May the zombies stay away from you.
Keith Lawrence
