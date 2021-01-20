A discussion about a major drug bust by city commissioners prompted a broader discussion Tuesday about Owensboro Police Department funding and staffing, with commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson expressing support for further funding for the department in the next city budget.
The drug investigation announced Tuesday morning netted 151 pounds of crystal methamphetamine bound for Owensboro, along with 3.5 pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
At the commission’s virtual meeting Tuesday evening, OPD Chief Art Ealum told commissioners the investigation started with OPD’s street crimes unit.
Commissioners approved new hires for OPD during the meeting.
When commissioners asked about staffing at the department, Ealum said, “We are currently eight positions down, but that doesn’t stop the work. The work continues. Everyone has to pitch in and pick up the slack.”
During the investigation, OPD officers served seven federal search warrants across the city in an hour, Ealum said.
Watson said commissioners need to support OPD in the next city budget.
“I urge all the commissioners to stand with me and see if we can’t do things to help our OPD with salaries and benefits — anything we can do for retention and hiring, to give OPD all the tools they need to continue fighting this problem on our streets,” Watson said. “OPD is down in numbers. They are competing with other communities for recruitment and retention, and we as a City Commission, I believe we need to do everything we can do in our budget next year to try and give the police department all the tools they need to protect our community.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said, “We need to support you guys in every aspect that we can.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said, “It’s up to us to give you the resources you need. I’m all-in for whatever we need to do to help you out.”
Ealum said officer recruitment and retention are difficult. On recruitment, Ealum said the last hiring cycle yielded two new hires.
Currently, there are 11 candidates in the process, but after testing and vetting is complete, Ealum said, “We’ll be lucky to get two out of it. Their pay is minimal. There’s no secret that our pay is lower than most for this size agency. ...Our backs are against the wall. It’s almost like I’m expected to work miracles and recruit people and bring them here, when other larger agencies that pay more are in the same boat.”
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance to reinstate nonpartisan primaries for City Commission and mayoral elections. Commissioners all said previously they supported resuming primaries for city races, citing the large field of commission candidates voters had to choose from in November.
Commissioners also received an update on the OBKY Restaurant/Bar Supplemental Payroll Program.
City manager Nate Pagan said the deadline to apply for assistance was Friday.
“We will continue to watch for applications postmarked prior to the deadline,” Pagan said.
Pagan said 70 businesses have been approved for funding, and three others are under review. The city established the $750,000 fund to help restaurant employees who have suffered salary losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 70 businesses have “1,295 employees who will benefit from the program,” Pagan said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
