Top 10 Community Colleges in Kentucky
West Kentucky Community and Technical College — Paducah, KY
Madisonville Community College — Madisonville, KY
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College — Bowling Green, KY
Maysville Community and Technical College — Maysville, KY
Gateway Community and Technical College — Florence, KY
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College — Cumberland, KY
Henderson Community College — Henderson, KY
Owensboro Community and Technical College — Owensboro, KY
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College — Elizabethtown, KY
Hazard Community and Technical College — Hazard, KY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.