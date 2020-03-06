Kentucky is scheduled to receive a minimum of $7 million in federal funds for coronavirus prevention from an appropriations bill signed into law Friday.
According to a press release from Sen. Mitch McConnell's office, the funding is part of a supplemental appropriations bills signed Friday by President Donald Trump. The bill contains a total of $8.3 billion in funds, of which $7.8 billion is earmarked for state preparedness grants, funding for the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other funds in the bill will go to the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health. The bill also provides $500 million for telehealth, and waives certain requirements in seniors seeing doctors through telehealth during the coronavirus public health emergency, the press release says.
