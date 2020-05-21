McCoy Exterminating killing bugs for 50 years

Wes McCoy is a second-generation exterminator.
“My very first job was helping Dad with termite treatment,” he said last week.
“I was small and skinny then and he could push me into places others couldn’t go,” McCoy said with a laugh. “I was about 10 then and I was free labor in the summer.”
McCoy Exterminating is celebrating its 50th year in business this month.
“My parents, Gerald and Donna McCoy, started the business in May 1970,” their son said.
He said, “I’ve owned it for the past four years and I’ve run it for the past 20. I’ve been in it all my life.”
Even though he wasn’t technically working at the time, McCoy said, “I was crawling under houses with my dad when I was 7 or 8.”
The business, he said, “has changed dramatically in the past 10 years. The laws and regulations of chemicals have really changed.”
But, McCoy, “It’s still the same insects as 50 years ago. Well, except for bed bugs.”
He said, “Bed bugs have really come back in this area. They were almost extinct in this country for 50 years. But they’ve really come back. That’s something we deal with every day now.”
Some say the bed bugs were nearly wiped out by the 1950s by powerful insecticides.
But when some of those insecticides were banned as unsafe, they say, the bed bugs made a dramatic return.
PestWorld.org says, “Bed bugs are found seemingly everywhere and in higher numbers, such as nursing homes (59%), schools and daycare centers (47%), offices (46%), college dorms (45%), hospitals (36%) and public transportation (19%).”
But they don’t carry disease, the site says.
McCoy Extermination has nine people on staff and serves Daviess and surrounding counties — as far out as Breckinridge and Muhlenberg counties.
McCoy said the company used to trap animals that had made their way into homes and office buildings.
“But we don’t do that anymore,” he said. “Fish and Wildlife does that now.”
McCoy said the coronavirus pandemic “really hasn’t affected us much. Some of our customers have delayed treatments, but we’ll do them later.”
He said the company’s success “is not just me. Our success comes from the great help we’ve had from our employees. And we’ve had great customers.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.