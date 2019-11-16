Muhlenberg County Health Department will offer a year-long Type 2 diabetes prevention program for people at risk of developing the disease.
Twelve percent of the county's residents have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, said Alma Fink, MCHD local health nurse specialist. By comparison, the national average is 10%.
"We are well above the national average," Fink said.
She and coworker Carolyn Bullock completed lifestyle coach training in August. They are now certified to teach the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's diabetes prevention program.
MCHD is enrolling people now. Fink said the program can accept up to 15 members per course. If demand is high enough, a second course may open in the future.
Fink hopes to offer the new program as early as January 2020.
The CDC program is evidence-based and structured. It takes one year to complete.
"It is a high-quality lifestyle change program that focuses on eating healthier and adding exercise to your routine," Fink said.
Class members will keep daily journals of what they eat and how much they exercise.
The program is not focused on weight loss, Fink said. Instead, it encourages members to make healthy choices, such as preparing food at home as opposed to eating at fast-food restaurants.
During the first six months, members will attend class once a week. After that, classes drop to once a month.
Studies show that people who complete the year-long program cut their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58%, Fink said. For people 60 and older, that jumps to 71%.
In Muhlenberg County, classes will be offered in the health department's annex building, which has a classroom.
The health department posted a poll on Facebook, asking residents what time they prefer to attend classes. More people chose evening classes.
It is likely the program will be offered at 5 p.m. Mondays; however, Fink said that may change after hearing feedback from class members.
The CDC program is designed for people who have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes or those at risk for Type 2 diabetes.
"You are not eligible for the class if you have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes," Fink said.
Diabetes is a life-changing disease that impacts a person's quality of life and is costly to treat.
In 2013, the National Center for Biotechnology Information reported the lifetime cost of treating men ages 25 to 44 for Type 2 diabetes and its complications at nearly $125,000. For women, the cost was even higher at nearly $131,000.
"Over the lifetime, Type 2 diabetes imposes a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems," the NCBI reported. "Effective interventions that prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes and diabetic complications might result in substantial long-term savings in health care costs."
For more information or to enroll in MCHD's new diabetes prevention program, call Fink or Bullock at 270-754-3200.
"Our goal is to have a healthy community," Fink said. "We want to assist people with being healthier."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
