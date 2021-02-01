In 1992, circuit clerks all over the state came together to create the non-profit Trust for Life. Its mission is to spread information and educate people in their state and counties about what it means to be an organ donor.
When a Kentucky resident renews their license or receives one for the first time, they will be asked if they would like to signup to become an organ donor and donate $1 to the Trust For Life organization.
McLean County Circuit Clerk Stephanie King-Logsdon said it’s hard to listen to the stories of those needing organ donations and not be touched.
“We don’t want anyone to die, but maybe out of a tragedy, someone can live,” she said.
In 2020, the county registered 131 more residents to the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry, a confidential and free registry. Through these registrations, $1,055 was raised for public education and awareness.
“Suppose it was someone in your family,” King-Logsdon said. “Suppose it was your child that needed a kidney, a liver or a set of lungs. Suppose it was your loved one. What would you want? Would you hesitate?”
King-Logsdon said there are a lot of myths surrounding organ donations, particularly about the age of donors.
“The oldest organ donor in Kentucky was 84,” she said. “People can give skin for burn victims. Things like that people don’t necessarily think about.”
McLean County supported the Satterwhite Patient Assistance Fund through their registrations. This fund is a grant program that assists Kentuckians who need transplants and are not financially able to receive them.
“2020 emphasized the value of life. Despite difficult circumstances, McLean County has proven that hope is priceless. By registering as an organ donor, you are providing hope to our community,” said King-Logsdon.
According to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 178 organ donors donated 535 organs, which is 30% higher than in 2019.
The largest% increase came with 126 liver transplants, which was up 45%. Organs donated for research increased 145% and 590 people donated corneas.
According to KODA, there were more than 60,000 that registered for the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in 2020.
For more information on how to become an organ donor or what being a donor means, visit www.donatelifeky.org. For more up-to-date statistics on organ donations, visit www.UNOS.org.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
