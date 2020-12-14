When the jail inmate contract between Daviess and McLean counties ended Dec. 1, part of that included an agreement between animal shelters.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said McLean County was paying Daviess County $18,000 a year to house its animals.
“Looking forward, we can take that $18,000 that we paid and put it back into running the shelter here,” Dame said.
Dame said he and Animal Control Officer Billy Jones have been in contact with shelters in other counties to see if there was interest in assisting McLean County.
Dame said the network that he and Jones are working on now would allow them access to 24 shelters.
“That’s my primary effort. We want to try to get all the animals we can into good environments and homes,” Dame said. “The animal problem we have is honestly not an animal problem. It’s a people problem. I don’t want to see any mistreatment of animals in the county.”
McLean County already has a facility located in Calhoun, but there are some adjustments that need to be made before it can fully reopen.
“The largest hurdle we’ve run into so far is access to veterinarians to help us carry out some of the shots and different procedures,” Dame said. “One of the primary objectives for me, personally, is to get us back open and running by recruiting volunteers and getting them certified. We want to put them through some level of training.”
Volunteer training would include how to properly handle animals, husbandry and how to treat animals.
“If anyone is interested in volunteering once we get the volunteer paperwork in place and the volunteer training procedures we want to do, we will be open for full operating in regards to volunteers,” Dame said.
Fees and prices are another hurdle the shelter faces before reopening. Adoption fees depend on the type of animal and whether or not shots have been updated and if there is a microchip. Another factor would be if the animal was surrendered or if it was a stray when it arrived. The shelter does not have a set price list yet.
The population of stray animals in McLean County is mostly made up of cats, Dame said.
“Cats are what we get a lot of calls about,” he said. “We didn’t take any cats to Daviess County so we have a lot of strays around. It’s a problem we need to address, and I see the problem when I am driving around the county.”
The animal control program costs the county $70,000 and has always been included in the budget, but now the additional $18,000 can be used to update the shelter.
“We do an energy audit and this facility will be included in that,” Dame said.
Dame and Jones want to make changes, which include adding energy-efficient kennel heaters, energy-efficient lighting and exterior aesthetic improvements.
“I am here to help the animals,” Jones said. “We have plenty of organizations that will help us out if we get overpopulated with animals and I’d like to see them get into a good home.”
Individuals who are interested in adopting, are asked to contact Jones at 270-499-2556 or visit the shelter on Sanitation Lane in Calhoun.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
