McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the county is now requesting qualifications from architecture firms for the rebuilding of the Home Place senior citizen’s building that burned down on Dec. 9, 2020.
Dame said he received a petition signed by 36 McLean County residents that disapproved of possibly moving the site. The talks of moving came about because the former location is in a floodplain.
“When the original facility was built in 1991, that site wasn’t necessarily in the floodplain,” Dame said. “But since 1991, we’ve had the floods of 1997 and 2011, and a minor flood in 2009. When you have those events, and if individuals have claimed flood insurance, that prompts the federal government to go in and revisit the flood maps.”
Had the building not burned down, the location of the building would not have mattered when the floodplain was revisited because it was a pre-existing building, according to Dame.
The only things that remain at the site as of now are a flag pole, the parking lot and a concrete pad where the building once stood.
So far there have been five architecture firms showing interest in the project from all over Kentucky.
Dame said the firms will send packets of work they have done previously, and what would make the county want to choose them based on qualifications.
The firms will look at the past use and future use of the facility and must be aware of what it takes to build in a floodplain if the location doesn’t change. If the building moves, the firms must know what it will take to build the building from the ground up.
“Some of the processes will include doing core samples of the concrete pad as it is currently, and then after we do that, if the concrete pad is in good quality, we have to choose whether or not to keep the pad to reach the building two feet above base flood elevation,” Dame said.
According to Dame, the former building did not have to have flood insurance, but it will going forward.
“It’s taken longer than I think most would like,” he said. “But the beauty of the whole problem is that we have money available to pay for the rebuild of the structure.”
Dame said once the structure is built, it will be rebranded as a community center because it will involve more events and activities than previously.
He will be forming a committee involving one magistrate, the senior citizens’ director, a citizen-at-large as well as himself to look at the RFQs, rank them and select one firm by April. Once a firm has been selected, they will proceed with drawing the plan and building at the chosen location.
Another change that will be made if the building remains in the same location is the addition of more parking.
“This is a prime opportunity to replace it with something better than what we had,” Dame said. “It’s changed a lot in 20 years and I think there’s a lot of opportunity to make it one of the focal points in Calhoun.”
Dame said he hopes this building will be completed by this fall, but it will depend on the location chosen.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.