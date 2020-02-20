Happy birthday, Emma Patterson.
The Sacramento woman was born Feb. 20, 1919, which makes her 101 years old today.
Anymore, centenarians aren’t all that unusual, but a few things make Patterson a standout.
For one thing, she lives independently at home.
She enjoys an active social life and loves to cut a rug.
Patterson recently attended a Valentine’s Day dance at a senior center. She and a partner danced the night away.
What’s her secret?
“Hard work,” Patterson said. “I like to be around people, and I enjoy going places and doing things.”
To celebrate her life, her family will host a dance beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Calhoun Senior Citizen Center, now called the Home Place, at 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun. The doors will open at 4 p.m. for some visiting before the fun starts.
After the cake is cut and served, a disc jockey will play tunes from the big band era and old-time country music favorites. And, yes, Patterson plans to dance up a storm.
The public is invited. No reservations required.
Last year, more than 200 guests attended her 100th celebration, said Shirley Medley, Patterson’s daughter. Inviting the public doesn’t have Medley worried about running out of room.
“Bring them on,” Medley said. “If they can’t get in the building, they can dance outside in the parking lot.”
Patterson grew up in the small, rural town of Toronto, Kansas. She always loved music.
Her mom owned a piano and taught her to play. In school, Patterson signed up for Glee Club and band.
Before she graduated high school, Patterson, her dad and two neighborhood kids formed a band. “We played around the community.”
During World War II, she moved to Wichita, where she welded bombers for Boeing.
In Wichita, she met Emery Keown, a soldier who hailed from Sacramento. The two dated just three weekends. After Keown transferred out of the area, they wrote each other.
Keown later returned to Wichita to marry her. Out of Patterson’s 101 years, that day still stands out as her happiest.
The young couple moved to Sacramento, where they raised two boys and two girls. Their second son, Ronnie Keown, died serving in the Vietnam War, and Emery Keown died at age 58.
Later, Patterson married Elsworth Patterson. The two enjoyed 15 years together before he died.
Her life has been full of ups and downs. Besides losing two husbands and a son, Patterson was diagnosed with breast cancer in the ‘60s, but she’s a survivor.
Longevity runs in her family. Patterson’s mom lived nearly 103 years. Other relatives in her family lived into their 90s.
However, Patterson said she never expected to live this long.
“Her spunky attitude and her love of life keep her alive,” Medley said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
