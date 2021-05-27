After a year of switching between online and in-person learning, McLean County High School graduated 94 seniors at Owensboro’s Sportscenter.
Connor Baldwin, who plans on going to the University of Kentucky, said that after such a difficult year, he was glad to have an in-person graduation.
“We’ve missed a lot of things with COVID this year, so it’s pretty good to have this,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said that his friends and family helped him through the tough points of high school.
“It’s a small community, so it’s tight-knit, and it just helps being around everyone,” Baldwin said.
Graduates gathered outside prior to the ceremony to take photos, help each other with caps and gowns, and chat with family and friends.
McLean County High School’s counselor Rob Wellman, said that this class deserved a more normal ceremony compared to last year’s.
“I feel bad for last year’s seniors, but we tried to send them out the best we could,” Wellman said. “This class has done everything we’ve asked of them, and it’ll be exciting to see all 94 of these graduates walk and get their diploma.”
Mallory Tindle, who was 2021’s valedictorian, said that she had many struggles her junior and senior year.
“Online school was really difficult for me, personally,” Tindle said.
Tindle, who is planning on attending Kentucky Wesleyan next year, said that she didn’t expect to have an in-person graduation, but that she is happy it ended up this way.
As valedictorian, Tindle was able to give a speech during the ceremony. She put her focus on moving beyond the struggles of the past year and cherishing the moments that everyone got to spend together.
“As a class, we experienced something like no other, but we still were able to accomplish a lot,” Tindle said.
Destiney Greer, a graduating senior, said that she experienced many difficulties through this school year.
But Greer said that her friends and family helped her get through the bad times.
“I was struggling to catch up on work, having internet issues; everything was just all wack,” Greer said.
The graduation ceremony kicked off with a speech dedicated to the graduates from McLean County High School’s Principal Barry Nelson.
“There were countless roadblocks to this class’ success,” Nelson said. “But you all did a fantastic job.”
Emma Ward, the class’ salutatorian, said in her speech that although she only attended McLean County High School for two years, she was grateful to be a part of the graduating class, and wished luck to her fellow seniors.
“I am excited to see what my graduating class does after this,” Ward said. “You all have the potential to do something amazing.”
