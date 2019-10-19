The McLean County History and Genealogy Museum is currently finishing up a 4,000-square-foot renovation to the building to move the contents of the Regional Family Research Center into one building.
The museum will be hosting a penny drive at the Calhoun Harvest Fest Myer Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 19 to help fund the final touches on the renovations, according to Time Sheppard, who is in charge of fundraising for the museum.
"What we're trying to do is have a penny drive and see if people could donate change, whatever they can afford … to help offset the cost to complete that," Sheppard said.
Once the renovations are finished, Sheppard said the contents of the research center will be moved to the history museum.
"Once we get that completed, we're going to relocate everything from the center that's down by the dollar store into there, so we'll have two facilities, one's the thrift store, which is Treasure House, and then the Museum and Research Center will be right there next store," Sheppard said.
Currently, the history museum houses historical artifacts from around the community and first opened in 2002, according to Sheppard. He said the research center is stocked with information about the entire region and houses a military section, family histories, yearbooks and maps of cemeteries.
"Visitors come from all over the country to trace their family heritage through the region," Sheppard said.
Sheppard said the museum is not just for housing historical artifacts and documents, but it is also used by the community, including high school students.
"The high school history class comes in there a couple times a week. They have them up late doing research for World War II veterans that are from the area," Sheppard said. "They have several schools that bring kids in to see what it's about. We have speakers about every other month through the year."
Sheppard said donations made toward the history museum renovations are going to a nonprofit organization, making donations tax-deductible.
According to Sheppard, the board is hoping to have the renovations completed and the research center contents moved over to the history museum by the end of the year and will be running fundraising efforts up until the project is fully funded and completed.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com
