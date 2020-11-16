McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame has created a survey for residents to provide feedback about the direction the county has been headed since November 2019.
The survey is anonymous and can be found on the McLean County Judge-Executive Office’s Facebook page. The survey will be open until the end of December and takes about three minutes to fill out.
“I don’t want you to tell me what I want to hear,” Dame said. “I want you to tell me the truth.”
Of the responses received so far, 91% said they are proud to work and live in McLean County.
Most answered transparency has been a large improvement since last year with Facebook live videos, the budget being accessible on the county website and audit reports.
Residents were also asked whether or not they would like to see tax increases versus losing some county services or further cuts to the already thin county budget, Dame said.
Dame said continual work on transparency and working harder to attract new industries have been some of the answers on what can change to better improve the area.
“Some of these suggestions we are working toward,” he said. “COVID-19, in my opinion, has slowed a lot of these efforts down.”
Dame also said one response suggested making McLean a wet county and allowing for the sale and purchase of alcohol.
Twenty-nine% of those who have taken the survey gave the county a 5 rating, being the best rating, while 5% gave the county a 1 rating.
A consistent concern for residents has been the budget.
Twenty-six% of those who have taken the survey said they know very little about the budget.
“My concern is, if people have questions, I wish they’d come here because I will gladly print off the budget for them,” Dame said.
A line-by-line budget can also be found on the county website at mcleancounty.ky.gov.
Dame created an employee satisfaction survey as well.
“I’m open to employee criticism because I can’t serve them if I don’t know what they need,” he said. “My goal is to shift focus and let the part-time employees feel they’re just as valued as the full-time employees.”
Dame said there are two upcoming projects he hopes will reflect the changes being made in the county.
“Two upcoming projects will be heavily involved in the agriculture industry that will be in the 40 to 50 job range,” he said.
His long-term goal would be to create an economic development coalition and create a build-ready site and industrial park for new businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.